Beacon Securities Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Beacon Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE WLF opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. Wolfden Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.27.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolfden Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

