BidaskClub Downgrades Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) to Sell

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.73. Tech Data has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tech Data by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,363,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tech Data by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

