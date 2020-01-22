BidaskClub Lowers SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Hold

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

SSNC opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 615.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 251,523 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

