BidaskClub Upgrades MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to “Hold”

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

MGE Energy stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.33. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $80.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

