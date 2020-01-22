Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery Sells 6,250 Shares

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BKH opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.