BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $192.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.05 and a 12 month high of $192.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

