BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 3,988 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

