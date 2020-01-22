BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $277.53 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

