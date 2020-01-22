BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.