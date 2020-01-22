BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $321.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $325.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.66. The firm has a market cap of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,554 shares of company stock valued at $54,783,362 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

