BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

