BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

