BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 92,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 107,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 485,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 98,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

