Brand Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BVAL) Shares Up 0.5%

Brand Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BVAL)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.33, approximately 7,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

