Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 481,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $608,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $22.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

