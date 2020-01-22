Brokerages Set $19.00 Target Price for Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

Shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pacific City Financial an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PCB opened at $15.52 on Friday. Pacific City Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million.

In related news, insider Justin Chon sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $33,692.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 128.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 64.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

