Brokers Offer Predictions for Daimler AG’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Daimler in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. Daimler has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.96 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.40%.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

