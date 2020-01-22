Brokers Offer Predictions for Iamgold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

IAG opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

