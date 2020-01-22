Brokers Set Expectations for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.53.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$7.84 and a 1-year high of C$16.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

