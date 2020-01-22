Bryce Youngren Sells 23,504 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $1,973,865.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at $756,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $3,422,505.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

