Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $119,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,986 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

