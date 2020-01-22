Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,475 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

