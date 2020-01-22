Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

