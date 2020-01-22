Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.87 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

