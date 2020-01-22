Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

