Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

