Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $120.89 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

