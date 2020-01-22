Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,440,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after buying an additional 521,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Conagra Brands by 78.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 959,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 422,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

