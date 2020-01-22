Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

DUK stock opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

