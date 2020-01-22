Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

MCD stock opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

