Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,215 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 233,094 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,484,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

