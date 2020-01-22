Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,149 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 990,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,943,000 after purchasing an additional 859,325 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 958.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 107.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.