CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 366 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after buying an additional 5,010,678 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,407,000 after buying an additional 1,279,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.