CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,881 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IBM were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of IBM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.17 on Wednesday. IBM has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.23.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.