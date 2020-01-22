CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 973 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

