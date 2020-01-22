CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Booking by 903.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,990.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,640.54 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,020.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,963.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

