CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in BP were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

NYSE:BP opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.