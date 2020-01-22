CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the second quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

