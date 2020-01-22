CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,384.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,472,000 after acquiring an additional 417,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.16 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.