CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 234.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,645,000 after purchasing an additional 511,256 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,334 shares of company stock worth $9,968,725 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

