CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.