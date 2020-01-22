CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $119.80 and a one year high of $152.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.768 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

