CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

