CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. ValuEngine cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

