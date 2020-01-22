CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 21,113 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,032 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

