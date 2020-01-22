CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,351 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after purchasing an additional 224,656 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chubb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after buying an additional 362,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.93. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

