CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,829 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

