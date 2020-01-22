CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 723 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 1,665.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allergan by 415.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $194.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average is $174.11.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

