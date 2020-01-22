CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Trading Down 1.1%

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 12,540 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

