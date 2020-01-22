Chromadex’s (CDXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 137.97% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex during the third quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.